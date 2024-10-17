IRCTC Launches Diwali Special Domestic And International Air Tour Packages From Mumbai, Promoting Affordable Travel Options

IRCTC Unveils Diwali Special Air Tour Packages, Promoting Affordable Travel Options from Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has unveiled its Diwali Special series of Domestic and International Air Tour Packages from its West Zone Mumbai office. "This initiative aligns with the vision of promoting domestic tourism, offering economically designed products that highlight India's rich cultural heritage" said an official.

Group General Manager of West Zone, Gaurav Jha, emphasized that this year’s Diwali offerings promise exceptional value, aimed at creating memorable experiences for travelers.

According to IRCTC, International tours feature destinations such as Sri Lanka (November 5, 2024), Bali (November 12, 2024), and Singapore & Malaysia (November 11, 2024). Each package is all-inclusive, covering return flights, transfers, sightseeing, meals, entrance fees, accommodation, visa/permit, tour guide, travel insurance, and GST.

Domestically, the packages include trips to Odisha (November 5, 2024), Vibrant Saurashtra (November 2, 2024), Varanasi & Ayodhya (November 10, 2024), Assam & Meghalaya (November 3, 2024), Kerala (November 5, 2024), Gangtok & Darjeeling (November 10, 2024), and the Rann of Kutch (November 15, 2024). These packages also encompass all essential elements such as return flights, hotel stays, meals, sightseeing, travel insurance, and GST.

An official of IRCTC noted that these packages are competitively priced, providing best-in-class hospitality and value. For more information and to secure these exclusive deals, intrested people can visit www.irctctourism.com.