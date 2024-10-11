 IRCTC And Maharashtra Govt Launch Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana For Senior Citizens; Details Inside
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Representational Image

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to launch the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, aimed at facilitating religious journeys for senior citizens across India. This initiative is part of the Bharat Gaurav Teerth Yatra project initiated by the Ministry of Railways.

The inaugural train of this program departed from Kolhapur on September 28, 2024, with subsequent departures from Jalgaon, Mumbai, Bhandara, Sambhaji Nagar, Gadchiroli, and Pune. The eighth train is scheduled to leave Nagpur on October 11, 2024, with over 12 more departures planned from districts including Latur, Ahmednagar, Buldhana,  Nanded, Yavatmal, Wardha, Dhule, Nashik, Dharashiv, Jalna and Akola.

"Each journey accommodates around 800 passengers, taking them to significant religious sites such as Ayodhya, Jagannath Puri, Tirupati, and Bodhgaya. The all-inclusive packages from IRCTC cover meals, hotel stays, and transportation for sightseeing, ensuring a comfortable experience for the elderly" said an official.

According to IRCTC, these specially designed Bharat Gaurav trains come equipped with a fully-functional pantry, CCTV surveillance, and fire safety measures, catering to up to 1,000 passengers. The tours emphasize vibrant tourist attractions and pilgrimage sites, receiving high demand and positive feedback from participants.

"Passengers can conveniently book their journeys through the IRCTC Tourism website at www.irctctourism.com, as the initiative continues to gain traction among senior citizens across Maharashtra" said an official of IRCTC.

