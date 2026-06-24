IRCTC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Jain Resigns; Railway Board Approves Exit From July 20 | X

Mumbai: In a significant leadership change at IRCTC, Sanjay Kumar Jain has resigned from the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), with his exit set to take effect from July 20, 2026. The Railway Board has approved his resignation and is expected to announce an interim arrangement for the top position shortly.

Exit at crucial time for railway PSU

Jain's departure comes at a crucial time for IRCTC, the public sector undertaking responsible for railway catering, tourism services and the country's largest online railway ticketing platform. He will continue in the role until July 20, after which the organisation will function under a new leadership arrangement until a regular CMD is appointed.

Sources said the Railway Ministry is expected to issue separate orders regarding additional charge of the post in the coming days. The move is likely to be closely watched across the railway sector, given IRCTC's key role in passenger services and its status as one of the most visible railway PSUs.

Smooth transition expected in operations

IRCTC handles millions of ticket bookings daily and plays a major role in catering and tourism operations across the Indian Railways network. The transition at the top is expected to be smooth, with officials working on arrangements to ensure continuity in the organisation's operations and ongoing projects.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/