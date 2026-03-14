Iran–US Tensions Trigger Gas Supply Crisis; 70 Per Cent Industries In Dombivli MIDC Face Shutdown Threat

Industrial units in Dombivli MIDC fear production halt as gas shortage linked to global tensions threatens operations | File Photo

Kalyan, March 14: The growing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States are beginning to affect industries thousands of kilometres away, with their impact now visible in the industrial belt of Dombivli near Mumbai.

A severe shortage of gas supply has created panic among industrialists in the Dombivli MIDC area, where nearly 70% of industries are reportedly on the verge of shutting down due to lack of fuel.

Industrial units in the area depend heavily on PNG (Piped Natural Gas) to run boilers and manufacturing processes. However, disruptions in global gas supply linked to the escalating conflict have drastically reduced availability, leaving many factories with barely one to two days of gas stock.

The crisis has come at a time when local hotels and dhabas are already struggling with a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, and the shortage has now started affecting manufacturing units as well.

Major industrial hub under pressure

Dombivli MIDC is a major industrial hub that houses a large cluster of chemical and textile units, both of which require uninterrupted fuel supply for production. According to industry representatives, the estate has around 125 chemical companies and nearly 110 textile industries operating within its limits.

“Most industries here shifted to PNG after pollution control norms became stricter in recent years. Boilers were modified and companies invested heavily to comply with environmental regulations. But now the sudden shortage of gas has placed industries in a very difficult situation,” said Deven Soni, an office bearer of the Kama Sanghatana, which represents industrial units in Dombivli MIDC.

Industries warn of possible shutdown

Soni further warned that the situation could quickly worsen if gas supply is not restored soon. Nearly 70 percent of the units in the industrial belt depend entirely on PNG. Many factories now have gas stock that will last only for a day or two. If the supply does not improve immediately, several companies may be forced to halt production, leading to huge financial losses and affecting thousands of workers, he said.

Meanwhile, gas supplier Mahanagar Gas Limited has informed industrial consumers that gas distribution will depend strictly on available stock. The company has also advised industries to consider alternative fuels wherever possible.

However, switching to options like diesel or furnace oil is not considered viable by many factory owners due to the significantly higher operational costs involved. Industrialists say such a shift would increase production expenses drastically and make their businesses economically unsustainable.

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Industry seeks urgent intervention

With uncertainty looming large, industry representatives are urging authorities and gas suppliers to take urgent steps to stabilise supply. If the crisis continues for several more days, industrialists fear large-scale production stoppages, financial losses running into crores of rupees, and job losses for thousands of workers in the Dombivli industrial belt.

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