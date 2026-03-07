'Iran War’s Economic Fallout Could Be Much Higher Than Russia-Ukraine Conflict,' Says Finland President Alexander Stubb | VIDEO

Finland President Alexander Stubb speaks at the Finland-India Business Summit in Mumbai, warning that the Iran conflict could have a larger global economic impact than the Russia-Ukraine war | ANI

Mumbai, Mar 7: Finland President Alexander Stubb on Saturday said the economic fallout of the ongoing Iran war could potentially exceed the global impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and asserted the situation was escalating at an "uncomfortable" pace.

Escalating conflict raises global economic concerns

Addressing the Finland-India Business Summit, Stubb said US President Donald Trump made his strategic assessment in Iran after feeling "empowered" following what he did in Venezuela but it has turned out to be "more complicated". He also said the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei will have an effect.

While asserting that for Finland the key war to end right now is the one between Russia and Ukraine, he said the conflict involving Iran, US and Israel "is escalating at a pace which I feel is very uncomfortable".

"I don't think we've even began to grapple with what the economic implications of this war would be. It could actually be much bigger than the economic implications of the war between Russia and Ukraine. So that's why you have to sort of stay alert," Stubb said.

Trump’s Iran strategy more complicated than expected

When asked if the Iran war will distract or dilute Trump's efforts to find peace in the Russia-Ukraine situation, Stubb said, "I think President Trump feels quite empowered after what he did in Venezuela and he's made his strategic assessment in Iran, thinking that he might be able to do the same thing. It turned out to be much more complicated. Albeit, he has now killed the religious leader (Ayatollah Khamenei) of Iran. And that will have an effect," he said.

Human cost of war cannot be measured

Asked about the economic cost of war, Stubb said the most fundamental question that can be posed is on what is the cost of a human life.

"In Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, we're talking about over a million dead or wounded. Of course, the loss in the war in Iran is so far much, much more. You can't put a price tag on it," the Finland President pointed out.

Concerns over instability and global security

The problem with the transactional world is that diplomacy is not seen as a win-win, which makes it very difficult to make peace last, Stubb said, adding he was not very hopeful of seeing a ceasefire in Iran very soon.

People worry that this will lead to anarchy in Iran and an unstable Iran will, therefore, make the world an even more dangerous place, Stubb said. "It is one of the scenarios obviously that we are looking at," he said.

Finland seeks stronger trade ties with India

Talking about regime change, he said it rarely happens in the air and probably requires boots on the ground.

"And then you have to ask yourself the question, what does regime change lead to? I would argue that in Afghanistan and Iraq, it led to an increase in violence and terrorism," Stubb asserted.

Stubb, who is on a four-day visit to India along with a delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders, said he has come with roughly 20 Finnish companies from diverse sectors as the target is to double the trade between both the countries.

Stressing that the framework for the trade is the FTA agreement between Europe and India, he said Finland is focused on network systems, quantum computing, space and satellite, circular economy, food products, among others.

Global south to shape the next world order

Earlier in the day, Stubb interacted with students at the University of Mumbai and talked about the triangle of power, comprising the Global West, the Global East, and the Global South.

The Global South, which puts 125 countries together, is not a geographic collaboration, but a historical collaboration, many of them formerly non-aligned states, many of them formerly developing countries, and many of them who felt they were not a part of the liberal order, he said.

"It is going to be the Global South that decides what the next world order will look like," President Stubb asserted.

