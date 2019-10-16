Iqbal Mirchi realty: Haroun Yosuf remanded in custody

Mumbai: Former chairman of Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust, Haroun Yosuf (a British national since 2004) and Ranjit Singh Bindra, a real estate broker, who had been arrested by the ED for allegedly striking deal for three of Iqbal Mirchi’s properties in Worli for an approximate price of Rs 227 crore, were produced in a special court on Tuesday.

While Haroun was remanded to judicial custody till October 24, the ED obtained further custody of Bindra till October 19.

The contentious properties include three bungalows, Rabia Mansion, Mariam Lodge and Sea View at Worli which belonged to Sir Mohd Yusuf Trust had been purchased by Mirchi in 1986 through his company M/S Rockside Enterprises for Rs 6.5 lakh. T

he properties have a total carpet area of 1537 sq mt. The subsequent payments were made by Mirchi to the trust by 1993.

However, after Mirchi was booked under under SAFEMA, the ownership of the properties could not be transfered to him on paper. After SAFEMA was dropped against these properties by a court ( as facts were never placed before the court), the properties were sold to a reality firm for around 2186 crore, which was taken from an NBFC, which was later laundered to Mirchi in Dubai and UK, the ED said.

While yosuf is said to have received around Rs 29 crore for the deal, Bindra, who allegedly facilitated the meeting of the developer with Mirchi in London, is said to have got around Rs 40-50 crore as commission, sources said.

The statement of Mirchi’s sons (from the first wife) Junaid and Asif has also been recorded. The ED on Tuesday told the court that part of the laundered money could have been used for terror financing.

In that background, the agency sought judicuial custody for Haroun in order to isolate him from interacting with anybody. Furtrher custodial interrogation of Bindra was sought in order to trace the money trail as well as to locate the end beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.