Iqbal Mirchi Case: ED attaches four floors of former Minister Praful Patel's Worli property

Ceejay House/ Praful Patel | Twitter@singhvarun/ANI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) confirmed the attachment of properties of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel in the Iqbal Mirchi case.

The attached property includes four floors in the prime property Ceejay House at Worli belonging to Praful Patel and his family.

Praful Patel will have to evacuate these four floors now from the prime property of Ceejay House in Worli.

ED said that the attachment was done last year, and now the adjudicating authority has confirmed the attachment of the said properties.

The property was attached in the case last year in connection with a money laundering case registered against the late smuggler and gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others. The attachment got adjucating authority's approval recently.

Previously two floors in the Ceejay House which belonged to Iqbal's family members were also attached by the ED.

Iqbal Mirchi case

According to a report in India Today, Patel was questioned for over 12 hours in October 2019. A company belonging to Patel and his family had developed the Ceejay House. After its development, two floors were given to Iqbal Mirchi's family members.

Reportedly, Wadhawan brothers Kapil and Dhiraj of DHFL were also investigated in the case. While Dhiraj was on bail, Kapil was arrested in the case.

Several others were also arrested. Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hazra and sons Asif and Junaid were summoned on multiple occassions in the case but they failed to appear. ED also has attached properties of Iqbal Mirchi and family overseas in the case.

