iPhone 18 Craze: Buyers Travel From Gujarat, Queue For Hours To Get New Apple Phones

Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on Friday, triggering a frenzy among Apple fans, with long queues forming outside stores in major cities. Several enthusiastic buyers reached outlets hours ahead of opening time, while some reportedly arrived the previous night or around midnight to secure a place in the queue.

The excitement was evident at Apple’s store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai’s Bandra, where FPJ anchor and business correspondent Shipra Rana interacted with customers waiting to get their hands on the latest devices.

Buyers travel for new iPhones

Among those at the store were buyers who had travelled from Gujarat and other cities. One Gujarat-based Apple fan purchased an iPhone 18 Pro Max and opted for the Burgundy finish, which has emerged as one of the most sought-after choices among buyers. Apple’s official India website lists the new Burgundy finish among the colours available for the Pro models.

Another customer, Umar, bought an iPhone 18 with a Burgundy case. A third buyer from Gujarat told Rana that he had been purchasing iPhones for the past eight years and had now upgraded to the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Buyers cite privacy and security

For many customers, however, the appeal went beyond the latest features. Buyers cited privacy, security and the prestige associated with owning an iPhone as reasons for their continued loyalty to the brand, despite acknowledging its premium pricing.

“Privacy aur security milti hai issiliye lete hain ye phone,” one enthusiastic buyer said.

Launch becomes social-media moment

The launch also became a social-media moment, with several buyers planning to record unboxing videos after receiving their devices. Some described the experience of finally getting the new iPhone as giving them a sense of “celebrity status”.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

The scenes across Indian Apple stores highlighted the enduring fan following for the brand, with some customers describing the annual iPhone launch almost like a festival.