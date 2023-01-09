'Investment mangoge, UP, Gujarat ko denge': NCP leader Jayant Patil slams Shinde-Fadnavis government

NCP leader Jayant Patil | PTI

Mumbai: NCP leader Jayant Patil took a swipe at the Shinde-Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Government on Monday by tweeting a trending 'meme' template on his Twitter account.

While tweeting an image that had both Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis' photo reading, "Investment mangoge, UP, Gujarat ko denge," Patil aimed at slamming the ruling leaders over major investment projects shifting to other states.

Patil captioned the image saying, "If the images and words in the photo have anything to do with reality, it should be considered a mere coincidence!"

Political blame-game over project in Maharashtra

Rattled by the political fallout of the Vedanta Group-Foxconn Rs 2.06 lakh-crore mega project choosing Gujarat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde blamed former CM Uddhav Thackeray's government for the loss. At the same time the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies slammed Shinde for "treachery, and bulldozing the state economy", here on Wednesday.

Clearly taken aback by the political-economic bombshell with long-term ramifications, Shinde spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Tuesday where the latter reportedly assured him of "giving even bigger projects to Maharashtra" in the future.

All parties in state have demanded a thorough probe into the sequence of events leading to Vedanta-Foxconn opting for Gujarat when more than 90 percent of its deal was finalised with Maharashtra, including allotment of 1,100 acres of land near Pune.