International Yoga Day 2026: 'Yoga With Youth 2026' Draws Over 1,000 Participants At Mumbai's Gateway Of India

Over 1,000 students and wellness enthusiasts participate in Yoga With Youth 2026 at the Gateway of India ahead of International Day of Yoga | File Photo

Mumbai, June 18: More than 1,000 students, young professionals and wellness enthusiasts converged at the Gateway of India on Thursday morning for 'Yoga with Youth 2026', the third official countdown event to the International Day of Yoga on 21 June.

Organised by the Ministry of AYUSH in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), the event was held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Participants from colleges and institutions across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai took part in yoga and meditation sessions aimed at promoting physical well-being, mental resilience and holistic health among the younger generation.

Yoga and healthy ageing

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said yoga had emerged as a global movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stressed its role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by fostering healthier lifestyles and strengthening individual and collective well-being.

One of the highlights of the event was a Shankhnaad session led by actor, martial artist and yoga practitioner Vidyut Jammwal. This was followed by a collective Shankhnaad Sangam, with the resonant sounds reverberating across the waterfront monument and creating an atmosphere of spiritual energy and unity.

Heartfulness Institute Global Guide Kamlesh Patel, popularly known as Daaji, said the enthusiastic participation reflected growing awareness of yoga’s benefits among young people.

He emphasised that combining yoga with meditation deepens inner balance and promotes a stronger connection between mind, body and spirit.

Focus on youth wellness

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp and a Ganesh Vandana, setting a reflective tone for the proceedings. Participants also experienced a guided Heartfulness Relaxation and meditation session.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr Nivedita Shreyans, Director – Youth Programmes, Heartfulness Institute, highlighted the significance of empowering young minds through yoga, meditation and holistic wellness.

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Several dignitaries, including Maharashtra AYUSH Director Dr Raman Ghungralekar, Kaivalyadhama CEO Subodh Tiwari, former Up Lokayukta Sanjay Bhatia and Olympian Ayonika Paul, attended the event.

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