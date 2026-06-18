Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Promote 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' In Kolkata Ahead Of 12th International Yoga Day

PM Modi To Promote 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' In Kolkata | Attribution: DD News

Yoga is very essential for our body as it helps to keep our body healthy and keep away from any kind of illness. And, in case, body suffers from any illness, yoga makes our immune system strong enough to fight any foreign bacteria or virus. It not only helps our body but mind too. With the practice of yoga, one can calm his or her mind and can deal with any pressurised situations or circumstances. With the aim of spreading its significance PM Modi talked about Yoga and its practices in the United Nations in 2014, which led to the adoption of the international observance of yoga. In 2026, we will be celebrating 12th International Yoga Day which will be led by PM Modi in Kolkata on June 21, 2026.

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PM Modi leads Yoga Day 2026 in Kolkata

PM Modi to lead 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata's historic Red Road on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The theme for this year focuses on Yoga for Healthy Ageing. This year's theme was announced by Ministry of Ayush and supported by the United Nations. It aims to highlight how yoga can promote longevity, healthy life, mobility, and preventive health care across a person's lifespan.

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Ayush ministry curtain raiser address

Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav announced the International Yoga Day 2026 theme in Delhi while addressing the curtain-raiser on May 15, 2026. Mr Jadhav said that yoga plays a crucial role in our life. It helps people to lead healthy, active, self-reliant and mentally resilient as they age. He further added that with the help of coordination by the Indian Council for Cultural Research (ICCR), more than 210 Indian missions abroad are organising Yoga Day programmes at nearly 2,500 sites worldwide. It demonstrates how yoga has transcended India’s cultural heritage to become a shared global movement for health and wellness.

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Prataprao Jadhav shared PM Modi's Yoga 2026 clip on X

Ministry of Ayush shared PM Modi 2026 yoga clip on X and wrote, "Yoga is an invaluable gift from India to the world, continuously inspiring millions of people toward optimal health. The main event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 will be held at 'Red Road' in Kolkata, uniting the entire world in a thread of well-being and harmony. This year's theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which promotes physical strength and mental peace. Come, let us adopt yoga and build a disease-free and healthy society!"

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Yoga for healthy ageing: Meaning

“Yoga for Healthy Ageing” focuses on the role of yoga in improving flexibility, balance, mobility, and overall fitness. Experts often recommend yoga for older adults as it can help manage stress, enhance mental clarity, support cardiovascular health, and reduce the risk of age-related ailments. Breathing exercises, meditation, and gentle postures are considered particularly beneficial for maintaining overall wellness in later years.