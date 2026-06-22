International Yoga Day 2026: Over 500 Women Participate In Dharavi Yog Mahotsav Organised By NMDPL

More than 500 women from Dharavi joined yoga sessions at Maharashtra Nature Park as part of Dharavi Yog Mahotsav 2026 | YouTube

Mumbai, June 22: Marking International Yoga Day, Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt. Ltd. (NMDPL) organised Dharavi Yog Mahotsav 2026 on Sunday, bringing together over 500 women from Dharavi for a large wellness initiative at the Maharashtra Nature Park in Mahim.

The programme, held under NMDPL’s Dharavi Swasthya Saathi initiative and Dharavi Social Mission, focused on promoting physical and mental well-being, while encouraging confidence, community participation and personal growth.

The event was conducted in collaboration with Yog Vidya Niketan, whose trained instructors led two structured yoga sessions, guiding participants through asanas, breathing techniques and practices focused on both physical and mental well-being.

Women Embrace Wellness Initiative

Participants, many of whom were experiencing structured yoga practice for the first time, engaged enthusiastically in the sessions. Reflecting on her experience, Geetika (16) shared, “I had seen yoga on TV but never tried it myself. Today I felt so relaxed and confident. I would love to continue learning yoga.”

Similarly, Shanti Gupta (41) noted, “We are always busy with home and work, but today I realised how important it is to take time for our health. Yoga made me feel fresh and positive.”

For older participants, the impact was equally meaningful. Sarita Sawant (62) said, “At my age, I often suffer from body pain, but these simple exercises made me feel lighter. If such sessions continue, many women like me will benefit.”

Training Opportunities For Participants

A key highlight of the initiative was the identification of women who showed strong interest, discipline and potential during the sessions. Around 25–30 participants were shortlisted for further engagement, opening up opportunities for structured yoga training and certification in the future.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Mahesh Sinkar of Yoga Vidya Niketan said: “Yoga is not just a practice, but a way of life that brings balance to the body and mind. It is encouraging to see such enthusiastic participation from the women of Dharavi. Initiatives like Dharavi Yog Mahotsav are important because they take yoga beyond studios and make it accessible at the community level, which also meets our founder and Guruji Padmashree S. P. Nimbhalkarji’s vision and mission of Yoga Vidya Gharoghari (Yoga in Every Home). We are happy to collaborate and support the next phase of training for interested participants.”

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Focus On Long-Term Community Engagement

An NMDPL spokesperson said: “Through Dharavi Yog Mahotsav 2026, our aim was not just to mark International Yoga Day, but to create a meaningful platform for women’s well-being and confidence. The strong participation reflects a growing interest in wellness within the community. We hope to build on this by enabling structured learning opportunities for interested participants so that they can grow confidence and capability.”

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