International Yoga Day 2026: Experts Highlight Yoga's Role In Healthy Ageing And Reversing Lifestyle Diseases |

Mumbai: As the world marks the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, yoga is increasingly being recognized not just as a traditional wellness practice but as an important pillar of preventive healthcare. This year's theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” reflects the growing global focus on using yoga to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being across all age groups, particularly among senior citizens.

Preventive Health Against Lifestyle Diseases

The rising burden of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart disease and stress-related disorders has also driven people towards preventive health practices. While medicines remain essential for treatment, healthcare professionals increasingly advocate combining medical care with healthier daily habits such as yoga, meditation and breathing exercises.

“Yoga has changed the lives of many people. There are numerous examples of individuals who have controlled or even reversed lifestyle diseases through regular practice. Reduction in medication is common among those who practise yoga daily and follow a yogic lifestyle,” said Ravi Dixit, veteran Yoga Guru and Director of Yogic Gurukul, who has more than 44 years of experience in practising and teaching yoga. He emphasized the importance of Mitahar, or yogic diet, which advocates consuming a balanced vegetarian diet while keeping 25 per cent of the stomach empty and reserving 25 per cent for water. "Do yoga and follow yogic lifestyle," added Dixit.

Scientific Support for Holistic Health

According to The Yoga Institute, Mumbai, yoga has evolved over the past decade from a traditional practice into a widely accepted lifestyle for health and well-being. “Scientific research and clinical observations increasingly demonstrate yoga's role in supporting overall health and healthy ageing in a truly holistic manner. Regular yoga practice improves cardiovascular health by supporting healthy blood pressure, heart function and stress management,” a representative of the institute said.

Healthcare systems worldwide are also integrating yoga into patient care through hospitals, cardiac rehabilitation programmes and cancer care centres. Studies suggest regular yoga practice can help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, lower blood pressure, enhance mobility and improve overall quality of life.

Research on Yoga Grows Rapidly

Scientific interest in yoga continues to grow rapidly. Data available on PubMed Central shows that research publications related to “Yoga for Healthy Ageing” increased from 183 studies in 2014 to more than 1,207 studies in 2025. The number crossed 500 publications in 2020, reflecting expanding evidence of yoga's benefits in addressing age-related physical and mental health challenges.

Sriram Rajagopal, Director, World Pranic Healing India, said the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing” highlights the need for a holistic approach to well-being. “Yoga offers significant benefits in improving flexibility, mobility, posture, breath awareness and strengthening the mind-body connection. However, healthy ageing today extends beyond physical fitness and also requires emotional balance, mental clarity, vitality and overall quality of life,” he said.

Case study

Bhupen Rawal |

Bhupen Rawal (65), Kalbadevi, Mumbai

At the age of 30, Bhupen Rawal discovered that he was suffering from hypertension. Rawal was reluctant to depend on medicines and chose the path of yoga instead. For the last 35 years, he has been practising yoga for one hour daily while also following a yogic diet and lifestyle. Rawal says yoga alone will not work unless one follows the principles of a yogic lifestyle, after which the results are certain. At 65, Rawal, who runs his own business in South Mumbai, says he is fit and able to manage all his work independently.

Natwarlal Rathi |

Natwarlal Rathi, Mumbai

Rathi, a 91-year-old from Mumbai, suffered a heart attack at the age of 60. During his recovery, a cardiologist in Andheri advised him to visit The Yoga Institute, Mumbai. Following this advice, he began practising yogic techniques and gradually adopted a yogic lifestyle under the guidance of Dr. Hansaji Yogendra. He later became one of the participants in The Yoga Institute’s landmark Caring Heart Project, the research initiative that formed the basis of the book How to Reverse Heart Disease the Yogic Way (2004).

Raj Vajpai |

Raj Vajpai, (67), Navi Mumbai

Raj Vajpai was diagnosed with diabetes at around the age of 58 and, like many others, tried various treatment options. However, it became increasingly difficult for him to manage the condition. Finally, he started practising yoga under the supervision of yoga guru Ravi Dixit. For the last eight years, he has been practising yoga and proudly says that he has reversed his diabetes.

Even scheduled on World Yoga Day on June 21 in Mumbai

1- The annual Seaside Yoga Utsav will be held from 7:00 a.m. onwards, organized by Yogic Gurukul in collaboration with Inner Wheel District 314. The event is open to participants aged 14 years and above.

2- Mumbai Port Authority will host Yoga celebrations at the Gateway of India on June 21 at 5.30 a.m., featuring a live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's national Yoga Day address from Kolkata.

3- A special International Yoga Day session will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Nehru Science Centre campus on Dr. E. Moses Road, Worli.

4- A free community yoga gathering is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Central Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, open to all age groups

5- Garware Club House, Churchgate is organizing a Yoga Day celebration at its premises adjoining Wankhede Stadium, focusing on fitness and holistic health.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/