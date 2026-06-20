Mumbai's Historic Sassoon Dock Transforms From Dumping Ground Into Lush Bamboo And Bougainvillea Garden |

Mumbai: A 400-square-metre site at Mumbai's historic Sassoon Dock that was once used as a dumping ground for rubbish has been transformed into a bamboo and bougainville garden, breathing new life into the area.

Tree Plantation Drive Organised Saturday

The Jyoticare Benevolent Foundation (JCBF), in partnership with the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) and residents of Colaba, organised a major tree plantation drive on Saturday under the banner of its ongoing campaign, 'Make Sassoon Dock Clean Again'.

The initiative forms part of the second phase of JCBF's Clean Harbour Project (CHP), launched by Jyoti Singh, Managing Trustee of the foundation. The project was first initiated in 2019 with the objective of removing plastic waste from the waters around Apollo Bunder, the Gateway of India and the Colaba coastline. Following the success of the first phase, the foundation has now turned its attention to the historic Sassoon Dock and the adjoining Tidal Basin.

Restoring 1873 Historic Dock's Charm

The latest phase aims not only to clear plastic waste from the harbour waters but also to address the accumulation of garbage on land. Organisers said the project seeks to restore the lost charm of Sassoon Dock, one of Mumbai's oldest and most significant fishing harbours, established in 1873.

The plantation drive was held at the Haffkine Plot within Sassoon Dock, a 400-square-metre site that had long been used for dumping waste. Following an extensive clean-up operation, volunteers and participants planted 50 bamboo saplings and 25 bougainvillea plants to create much-needed green cover in the area.

Supports Green Port Guidelines

According to JCBF, the initiative supports the Government of India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and the Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines, which encourage ports and dockyards to increase green cover. Bamboo was specifically chosen for its ability to absorb emissions and act as an effective carbon sink.

The programme also sought to engage young people in environmental conservation and civic responsibility. Children enthusiastically participated in the plantation activities, while Navy veterans played a key role in organising and supporting the event.

Singh Thanks Volunteers and Partners

Singh expressed her gratitude to the volunteers, residents and partner organisations who contributed to the success of the initiative. She also thanked Vice Admiral Madanjit Singh (Retd) for attending the event and supporting the foundation's efforts. Ajay Khatri, Estate Manager, MbPA Mumbai, was the chief guest.

The event witnessed participation from local residents, environmental advocates, children, Navy veterans and other stakeholders committed to preserving the ecological and cultural heritage of Mumbai's waterfront.

"As residents of Colaba, we are privileged to have the historic Sassoon Dock in our neighbourhood. Through sustained environmental action and community participation, we hope to restore its former glory and create a cleaner, greener future for generations to come," Singh said.

JCBF also plans to revive art and cultural exhibitions at Sassoon Dock as quarterly events, combining environmental stewardship with community engagement to ensure the area remains vibrant and protected from future dumping and pollution.

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