International Yoga Day 2026: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Piyush Goyal & Other Leaders Join Yoga Events Across Mumbai - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed large-scale celebrations on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday, with political leaders, fitness enthusiasts and citizens participating in yoga sessions organised across the city. This year’s theme for International Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing.'

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CM Fadnavis Performs Yoga At Juhu Chowpatty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took part in a yoga event held at Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai. The programme was organised by MLA Ameet Satam and MP Ravindra Waikar. Dressed in a black T-shirt and track pants, Fadnavis was seen performing various yoga asanas along with participants at the venue.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Attends Yoga Event In Malad

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in Yoga Day celebrations at an event organised in Malad West, where several residents and yoga enthusiasts gathered early in the morning to mark the occasion.

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Yoga By The Bay With BJP MP Anurag Thakur & Sena Leader Shaina NC

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC attended the special wellness programme “Yoga by the Bay” at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across age groups.

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Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said, “First of all, I extend my congratulations to all Indians on International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his efforts on June 21, 2014, secured approval from countries around the world to celebrate International Yoga Day. People have accepted it wholeheartedly.”

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PM Modi Performs Yoga In Kolkata, Amit Shah In Gujarat

International Yoga Day celebrations were also held across the country with participation from top political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the national-level Yoga Day programme held at Kolkata’s Red Road, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed yoga at an event organised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

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Over the years, International Yoga Day has evolved into a global wellness movement, with millions of people participating across countries. The day is observed annually on June 21 following a United Nations resolution proposed by India in 2014.

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