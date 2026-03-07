International Women’s Day 2026: Women Staff To Manage Marol Naka And CSMT Stations On Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai: In a special initiative to mark International Women’s Day, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced that two stations on the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) will be operated entirely by women on March 8. The stations, Marol Naka and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), will be managed exclusively by female staff throughout the day.

According to a press release issued by MMRC, the move has been undertaken to celebrate women’s empowerment and highlight the increasing participation of women in the urban transport sector.

A total of 85 women personnel will be deployed across different operational roles at the two stations. These include station control, ticketing services, passenger assistance, security management, maintenance support and housekeeping.

Apart from station management roles, women are also playing an important role in train operations on the Aqua Line. The corporation currently has 27 Lady Train Operators, who are responsible for driving Metro trains on the corridor and ensuring safe and efficient services for commuters.

MMRC further stated that women form a significant part of its workforce. At present, 1,388 women employees are associated with the organisation in various capacities. These include staff working in office administration as well as those deployed across operations, ticketing, security and housekeeping services.

Officials said the initiative aims to showcase the capabilities of women professionals who are actively contributing to the functioning of the Metro network.

The corporation noted that such efforts are part of its broader vision of building an inclusive and diverse workforce while strengthening women’s participation in modern urban mobility systems.

The Aqua Line, which is Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro corridor, connects key business and residential areas across the city. It connects various key hubs across Mumbai , including the International Airport, CSMT Station, Church Gate Station, Vidhan Bhavan and more.

