International Women’s Day 2026: Mumbai Police PSI Anjali Wani Leads From Front With Strong Action Against Habitual Offenders

Mumbai, March 7: Women today are making their mark in every field, standing shoulder to shoulder with men. The Mumbai Police force is no exception, with several courageous and capable women officers leading from the front.

Among them is Anjali Arun Wani, a determined Police Sub-Inspector known for her effective action against hardened criminals under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act.

Her work recently received appreciation from Deven Bharti during the monthly crime review meeting of the Mumbai Police. During the conference, senior officers highlighted Wani’s work as an example of how officers should handle preventive action against habitual offenders.

Journey from solapur to mumbai police

Originally from Barshi in Solapur district, Wani joined the police force after clearing the MPSC 2013–14 examination. She completed her police training in April 2015 and began her service in Mumbai in 2016. Since then, she has served at several police stations including Mahim, Dharavi, Dadar, and currently DN Nagar Police Station.

A black belt in karate, Wani says she had always dreamed of wearing the khaki uniform. She is the first police officer in her family. Speaking on the occasion of International Women's Day, she said that after completing her M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani, she decided to appear for the MPSC examination.

Wani credits her parents for her achievements. “My parents never discriminated between sons and daughters. They raised me like a son and supported my education,” she said. Her mother, Vijaya Arun Wani, studied up to SSC and strongly wished that her children should pursue higher education.

Wani has two highly educated sisters, Ashwini and Archana, while her brother Anurag is a mechanical engineer. Her father, Arun Wani, ran an automobile business but passed away due to kidney disease in 2015 while she was undergoing police training.

Key role during covid-19 pandemic

While serving as a detection officer at Dharavi Police Station, Wani played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She worked continuously for six months without taking leave and helped coordinate the relocation of nearly 75,000 migrant labourers from Dharavi to their native places.

In another incident during the pandemic, when a fellow police officer’s family in the police quarters tested positive for COVID-19, Wani took care of their nine-month-old baby for 15 days, as the child had not contracted the infection.

Strong action against habitual offenders

Currently serving at DN Nagar Police Station since June 2022, Wani works as an externment officer. She has successfully initiated MPDA proceedings against more than 50 habitual offenders, leading to their preventive detention for up to one year.

She explained that preparing an MPDA proposal requires detailed documentation and analysis of the accused’s criminal history, a process that can take nearly three months. Such action helps curb anti-social activities in society by removing habitual offenders from the area.

In addition, Wani has detected more than 20 narcotics cases under anti-drug laws and has received over 127 rewards during her police service.

Notable criminal investigations

Among her notable investigations was a case at Dharavi where a nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted. The CCTV footage captured only the back of the accused, but Wani managed to trace and arrest the suspect.

In another case involving the sexual assault of a mentally challenged girl, Wani conducted a meticulous investigation, arrested the accused, and prepared the chargesheet.

In 2022, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment. Following the judgment, the Mumbai Police Commissioner honoured Wani for her outstanding investigation.

With her dedication, courage, and investigative skills, PSI Anjali Wani has emerged as one of the inspiring women officers of the Mumbai Police, setting an example for many aspiring officers.

