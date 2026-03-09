International Women’s Day 2026: KDMC Organises Free Cancer Screening Camp For Women Under Mission Shakti

Women undergo free cancer screening at a special health camp organised by KDMC with support from Tata Memorial Hospital on International Women’s Day | X - @KDMCOfficial

Kalyan, March 9: On the occasion of International Women's Day, KDMC Municipal Medical and Health Department organised a special cancer screening camp for women under the Mission Shakti campaign on Sunday, March 8.

The camps were held at Vasant Valley Hospital and Shastrinagar General Hospital with the support of Tata Memorial Hospital.

Focus on awareness and early detection

The primary objective of the initiative was to spread awareness among women about breast cancer and cervical cancer and to provide early screening facilities. As part of the camp, women were offered free cancer screening, medical consultation, and health guidance.

Expert doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital guided women about the early symptoms of cancer, preventive measures, and the importance of regular medical check-ups for early detection.

Officials highlight importance of preventive healthcare

At Vasant Valley Hospital, Mayor Harshali Chaudhari and Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare for women.

Deputy Commissioner (Health) Prasad Borkar, Deputy Commissioner (Women and Child Welfare) Kanchan Gaikwad, and Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla were also present along with health department staff.

Corporators Shalini Vayle, Tanuja Vayle, and Vijaya Pote attended the programme and appreciated the efforts of the health department.

Screening conducted at Shastrinagar Hospital

Meanwhile, at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli West, a trained team from Tata Memorial Centre conducted free cancer screening for women. Corporators Dr Ravina Mhatre, Vrushali Joshi, and Ramesh Mhatre addressed the attendees and encouraged women to prioritise their health.

Several dignitaries including Jyoti Pawan Patil, Rasika Patil, Mrudula Nakhe, Asavari Navre, Ranjana Penkar, and BJP group leader Shashikant Kamble were also present.

Strong participation from women

The initiative received an enthusiastic response from women. Around 307 women underwent screening during the camp. Officials said similar health initiatives under Mission Shakti will continue in the future to promote awareness and early detection of cancer among women.

