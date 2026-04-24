 International Seeds Day 2026: Mumbai's Byculla Zoo To Host Seed Walk, Workshop On April 25
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International Seeds Day 2026: Mumbai's Byculla Zoo To Host Seed Walk, Workshop On April 25

Byculla Zoo will host a guided seed walk and workshop on April 25 to mark International Seeds Day. The event aims to help citizens explore different seeds and reconnect with nature, with around 50 participants already registered for the hands-on creative session.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
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Visitors explore diverse seed varieties and participate in nature-based activities during International Seeds Day celebrations at Byculla Zoo in 2025 | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: On the occasion of International Seeds Day, BMC's Veermata Jijabai Botanical Gardens and Zoo (also known as Byculla Zoo) has arranged a guided seeds walk, seeds art, etc., on April 25 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. "The objective is for citizens to discover a variety of seeds and reconnect with nature. It is open for all," said an official from Byculla Zoo.

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Workshops and participation

After the guided walk, a seeds workshop has also been organised, where several items like jewellery will be taught to make out of seeds. Almost 50 people have registered for the workshop so far, the official said.

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