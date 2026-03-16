Summer 2026: A Guide To Visiting Mumbai's Rani Baug Or Byculla Zoo

By: Sunanda Singh | March 16, 2026
Veeramata Jijabai Bhosale Udhyan is also known as Byculla Zoo or Rani Baug. It is a historic 50-acre zoo and botanical garden which was established in 1861.
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The zoo features varieties of animals, including the popular Humboldt penguins, tigers, and leopards. A visit here is both entertaining and educational, making it a must for little nature enthusiasts.
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One of the oldest public gardens in Mumbai, Rani Baug was built in the British colonial era and was known as Victoria Gardens.
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Byculla Zoo is home to more than 300 species of different animals. It is closed every Wednesday.
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The popular zoo, which consists of more than 6,000 trees, operates from 9 AM to 6 PM. Tickets are priced at Rs 60 for adults and Rs 25 for children, approximately.
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The best way to reach Byculla Zoo is through a local train. First, you need to reach Byculla railway station. You can walk from the station to the zoo, which is approximately 1 km.
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Early morning is the ideal time to visit the zoo and see the animals most active.
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