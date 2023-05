International gold smuggler intercepted by NCB at Nagpur airport, gold worth ₹1.8 Cr seized | ANI

An international gold smuggler was intercepted by NCB at Nagpur airport on Tuesday and gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized from him. Seven small white packets were found to be carefully stitched along the inner side of his jeans pant, semi-liquid paste of golden colour was recovered from each packet.

The case was handed over to Nagpur Customs for detailed investigation, Amit Ghawate, IRS Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai said.