International Driving Permit Demand Surges In Mumbai As Nearly 96,000 Licences Issued In Five Years | Autocar India (Representative Pic)

Mumbai: Demand for International Driving Permits (IDPs) has seen a steady rise across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with nearly 95,935 international driving licences issued by various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) over the last five years. Officials said the growing number reflects the increasing trend of overseas travel for work, higher education, tourism and long-term stays among residents from Mumbai and neighbouring regions.

Mumbai Central RTO Tops List with 27,657 Permits

Among all RTOs in the MMR region, Mumbai Central RTO recorded the highest number of international driving licences issued at 27,657, followed closely by Andheri RTO with 26,101 permits. Borivali RTO issued 20,017 licences during the same period, while Wadala RTO issued 13,597 and Thane RTO recorded 8,563 permits.

According to transport department officials, countries such as the United States, Canada, Dubai, Japan and several European nations remain the preferred destinations for applicants seeking international driving permits. The permit allows Indian licence holders to legally drive vehicles in foreign countries that recognise the document under international road traffic conventions.

Online Sarathi Portal Boosts Application Convenience

Officials said the increase in applications is also linked to easier online procedures introduced by the transport department. Applicants can now apply through the transport department’s ‘Sarathi’ portal, reducing the need for multiple visits to RTO offices.

Under the process, applicants are required to submit their existing driving licence, passport and other supporting documents online for verification. After completing the digital application process, the applicant must visit the concerned RTO office for physical verification of original documents. Once the scrutiny is completed, the international driving licence is issued.

Streamlined Process Praised by Transport Officials

Transport officials said the streamlined process has significantly improved convenience for travellers and professionals relocating abroad. “The online system has reduced paperwork and simplified the overall application process. Many applicants now complete most formalities digitally before visiting the RTO for final verification,” an official said.

The figures highlight Mumbai’s growing global mobility trends, especially among students, working professionals and frequent international travellers. With overseas travel witnessing consistent growth after the pandemic years, transport authorities expect the demand for international driving permits to remain high in the coming years.

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