Interim Budget 2024: Here’s How Maharashtra CM, Dy CMs Reacted

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

As the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, here is how Maharashtra Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers reacted:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde: The budget lays the foundation of a self-reliant and strong India, taking it from ‘developing’ to the ‘developed’ level. It is the outcome of the last 10 years of continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a superpower and a $5 trillion economy. A comprehensive effort, it will give justice to the common people, women, youth, the elderly, farmers, and workers. No change in direct and indirect tax structure has also brought relief to common citizens. Comprehensive schemes for farmers and dairy farmers will definitely help them stand on their feet. Moreover, Rs11,111 crore for communication and infrastructure will strengthen our economy.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis: It is an interim budget that gives directions for development. At the same time, it maintains fiscal discipline and is a confidence booster. The road map of developed India will come from the full-term budget. Efforts have been made to give special attention to everyone, especially women, farmers, poor, youth and the middle class. The budget resolves to provide free electricity up to 300 units through solar power to one crore families. The decision to reserve an interest free fund of Rs1 lakh crore for the youth is very revolutionary. The resolve to make three crore sisters millionaires through ‘Lakhpati Didi’ will also give a big boost to development.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar: The interim budget has considered the interest of farmers, hardworking people and salaried people. It will promote development of the country and Maharashtra. It is heart winning and has laid the foundation of developed India till 2047. It has given priority to the poor, women, youth and farmers. There’s a corpus for innovation with 50-year interest-free loans. The state governments will also get interest-free loans up to Rs75,000 crore; all these policies will be useful for the nation’s development. Financial assistance to 11.8 crore farmers, the Atmanirbhar oil seed campaign, and comprehensive dairy schemes will strengthen the farm sector.

