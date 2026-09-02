'Integrated Health Initiatives Launched To Improve Healthcare Delivery': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched digital healthcare initiatives aimed at improving monitoring, hospital services and citizen access | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the Public Health Department to ensure effective utilisation of three technology-driven initiatives—an Integrated Health Dashboard, Integrated Health Facility Centre and a star-rating system for hospitals—to provide better and more accessible healthcare services to citizens.

The initiatives were launched at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in the presence of Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State Meghna Sakore-Bordikar and senior government officials.

Transforming Maharashtra’s Healthcare Through Technology!



Launched various initiatives of the Public Health Department in Mumbai today, including the Integrated Health Dashboard, Integrated Health Facilitation Centre and Star Rating of Health Institutions.



These initiatives… https://t.co/RLFOHh6IAh — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 2, 2026

Health Data For Better Decisions

Fadnavis said health data should not be limited to collection and compilation but should be effectively used for public welfare and better decision-making. He praised the department’s technology-based and citizen-centric initiatives and called for their effective implementation.

The 'Integrated Health Dashboard' brings together information from more than 40 separate portals operated by the Public Health Department. It will provide state- and district-level analysis of key indicators related to maternal and child health, tuberculosis control and screening for non-communicable diseases. The system will help authorities identify health challenges, assess district-wise performance and take timely corrective measures.

Integrated Health Facility Centre

The Integrated Health Facility Centre will streamline the existing ‘104’ call centre and handle both incoming calls from citizens and outbound calls by the health department. It will follow up on high-risk pregnant women, post-natal mothers, tuberculosis patients and people suffering from non-communicable diseases. The centre can handle around 1,000 calls daily and has a mechanism to alert district officials about serious cases.

Hospital Star-Rating System

The hospital star-rating system will assess government health institutions on parameters such as availability of specialised services, staff presence, medicines, laboratory facilities, outpatient and inpatient services, deliveries, surgeries, cleanliness and patient feedback. Citizens will also be able to access information on hospital services.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur has been selected as the pilot district for Maha Pulse AI. Under the project, 104 government health institutions across 12 talukas will be connected through an integrated digital system to improve monitoring, resource management and follow-up of healthcare services.

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Initiatives Under Mission Arogyam

The initiatives are being implemented under ‘Mission Arogyam’ to make the state’s public healthcare system more efficient, responsive and citizen-oriented.

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