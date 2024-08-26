 'Install Panic Buttons In All Schools, Hostels,' Says Minister; Committee Submits Report On Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
'Install Panic Buttons In All Schools, Hostels,' Says Minister; Committee Submits Report On Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

On Monday, the report prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry in the sexual abuse case of Badlapur was handed over to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. The minister has suggested installing panic buttons in all schools and hostels along with CCTVs for women's safety.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Education Minister Deepark Kesar suggests to install panic buttons in all schools and hostesl after Badlapur school sexual abuse incident. | FPJ

In the Badlapur school sexual abuse case, the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry handed over its report to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday. The minister has suggested installing panic buttons in all schools and hostels along with CCTVs for women's safety.

On the Badlapur incident, Kesarkar said, "A committee formed under Mumbai regions deputy director and advisor Maharashtra Child Right Protection Susuben Shah inquired all concerned officials. People who have found negligent are named co-accused. The report will be now submitted to Home Ministery."

"The suggestions made in the report after the Badlapur incident, will apply to all schools. Just like CCTVs in schools and hostels, panic buttons can also be installed. It is an advanced technology," the minister said.

"Not necessarily the panic buttons need to be in the classroom, but they should be at locations where women's safety is at more risk. Considering the recent incidents, the victims were molested in school the toilet and the hostel. Panic buttons need to be installed by identifying the unsafe locations," Kesarkar said.

"Regarding the Shakti Act, there needs to be changes in the act. The present rules and the provisions in the central act did not match. We will consider the changes and introduce a new chapter to implement the Shakti Act," Kesakar said.

Meanwhile, the primary accused Akshay Shinde (23) in the Badlapur case where two four-year-old girls were sexually abused in the school, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by Kalyan court. Shinde, who worked as a school sweeper was arrested on August 17, after the massive protest in the sexual assault case.

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under the leadership of IPS Aarti Singh to investigate the case and the renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam will represent the case in the court. The case will be heard on fast-track court.

