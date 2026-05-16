 Instagram Trap: Bihar Man Arrested For Kidnapping & Sexually Assaulting Mumbai Minor, Nabbed From Hometown In Samastipur
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Instagram Trap: Bihar Man Arrested For Kidnapping & Sexually Assaulting Mumbai Minor, Nabbed From Hometown In Samastipur

Mumbai Police arrested 23-year-old Anshukumar Paswan from Bihar for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl from Goregaon East. The accused befriended the teen on Instagram and took her to Vasai, Delhi, and Bihar on the promise of marriage. Police cracked the case using an old photo shared by the victim’s friend after deleted Instagram chats erased key evidence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Instagram Trap: Bihar Man Arrested For Kidnapping & Sexually Assaulting Mumbai Minor, Nabbed From Hometown In Samastipur
Instagram Trap: Bihar Man Arrested For Kidnapping & Sexually Assaulting Mumbai Minor, Nabbed From Hometown In Samastipur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Aarey Colony Police arrested Anshukumar Paswan, 23, from Bihar for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Goregaon East and sexually assaulting her.

The police said that the teen had reset her mother’s phone, erasing Instagram chats with the accused. Cracks in the case came from a friend’s old photo of the two.

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Paswan, who works odd jobs in Delhi, met the girl on Instagram. On April 20, she left home to buy books and didn’t return. Police traced Paswan via an Instagram threat to her friend, a Delhi address, and finally his Bihar hometown Samastipur. 

The accused took her to Vasai (where he assaulted her), then Delhi and Bihar, promising marriage. The girl was rescued. A POCSO case was registered.

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