'Inspired By PM Modi's Appeal': MMRDA Chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee Explains Origins Of BKC Weekly Public Transport Day Initiative |

Mumbai: Highlighting the growing push towards sustainable urban mobility, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee said that the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative was inspired by a series of appeals made by national and state leaders encouraging citizens to adopt public transportation.

Leaders' appeal for transport shift

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Mukherjee said that the movement began following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the nation to make greater use of public transport. He added that the call was subsequently echoed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and later by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also urged citizens to shift towards public transportation as a means of reducing congestion and promoting environmental sustainability.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative, MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee says, "This started as a consequence of PM Modi's request, or appeal, to the nation to use public transport, followed by the Chief Minister's appeal to do the same.… pic.twitter.com/qnrtrVxgn3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

Dr. Mukherjee stated that MMRDA further reinforced the message by organising a seminar on the occasion of World Environment Day, where discussions focused on sustainable mobility, reducing vehicular emissions, and encouraging the use of public transport systems across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Focus on public participation

“This started as a consequence of PM Modi's request, or appeal, to the nation to use public transport, followed by the Chief Minister's appeal to do the same. After that came our Deputy Chief Minister's appeal to use public transport. We also held a seminar at MMRDA on the occasion of World Environment Day,” Dr. Mukherjee said.

The Commissioner underscored that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to promote environmentally responsible commuting habits and encourage citizens to contribute towards reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions by opting for public transport wherever possible.

Sustainable mobility in BKC

The BKC Weekly Public Transport Day initiative has been positioned as a citizen-centric effort aimed at fostering behavioural change and building awareness about the environmental and social benefits of public transportation. Through the initiative, individuals working and residing within the Bandra-Kurla Complex are encouraged to choose public transport, carpooling, walking, or other sustainable modes of travel at least once a week.

According to Dr. Mukherjee, the initiative aligns with wider efforts to create a cleaner, greener, and more efficient urban transport ecosystem while reinforcing the importance of collective public participation in achieving sustainability goals.

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