INS Vikrant fund bungling: Shiv Sena stages protest against Kirit Somaiya over in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar

The Raigad unit of Shiv Sena workers staged a protest against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Kharghar and sought explanation from him over an allegation against him of misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

They also chanted slogans that former BJP MP Somaiya betrayed the country by scamming the money collected for INS Vikrant. Following the protest, they also burnt an effigy of Somaiya.

On Wednesday night, the police registered an FIR against Somaiya and his son Neil for alleged misappropriation of funds.

They also chanted slogans that Somaiya had leveled false allegations against Raut. For the last couple of months, the central agencies have been investigating a number of cases against leaders from Maharashtra especially from MVA.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:15 PM IST