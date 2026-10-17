INS Samarthak: Indian Navy Commissions The First Indegenous Multi Purpose Vessel; Becomes First Privately-Built Major Warship |

Mumbai: The Indian Navy commissioned the first indigenous multi-purpose vessel (MPV) INS Samarthak at Karwar Naval Base on Friday. The vessel, designed and constructed by L&T Shipyard with over 75% indigenous content, became the first major warship built by an Indian private shipyard.

Versatile Platform For Naval Operations

INS Samarthak, the first of four MPVs being inducted into the Indian Navy, is said to form an important component of the Navy’s future and ideal “utility” ship for strategically important operations. While it is designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol, it has been designed to undertake a diverse range of operational and developmental tasks.

Multiple Operational Capabilities

The MPV’s integrated combat suite combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in the challenging maritime environment. The vessel will serve as a versatile platform for trials and evaluation of next-generation weapons, sensors and emerging technologies. Its capabilities will also support low-intensity maritime operations, target deployment and trials, unmanned system mothership operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), conversion to a limited hospital ship, and salvage operations.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Adm Krishna Swaminathan.

The VP said that INS Samarthak reflects the growing strength of India’s industrial, technological and shipbuilding capabilities. He observed that self-reliance in defence is no longer merely an aspiration but an emerging reality, contributing to India’s strategic autonomy. “Such a platform would enable the Navy to adapt more rapidly to emerging technological developments and translate indigenous innovation into operational capabilities,” he said.

The VP commended the Indian Navy for its distinguished service in safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime interests. He also appreciated its role as a first responder and a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, including anti-piracy operations, the evacuation of Indian citizens and HADR missions.

“The induction of INS Samarthak significantly strengthens India's ability to test and train new sensors and weapons developed indigenously by domestic industry. The ship’s versatility is an advantage in an unpredictable maritime environment, given the rise of non-traditional maritime threats,” said a spokesperson from the Indian Navy.

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