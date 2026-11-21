The proposed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill is facing fresh delays as the statue construction remains stalled over rising material costs |

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: The ambitious Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai is facing a further delay, with construction of the iconic statue remaining stalled for the past six months as the state government is yet to clear a proposal seeking an additional Rs 350 crore.

The project, originally expected to be completed this year, is now likely to take another two years, raising questions over the government's commitment to completing the long-pending memorial.

Rising Raw Material Costs Push Project Expenditure

The cost escalation has been attributed to a sharp increase in the prices of copper and bronze, which has made it difficult for the contractor to continue the statue work at the original rates. The increase in raw material prices has reportedly been linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The contractor has sought compensation for the difference in material costs, but the proposal has reportedly remained pending with the state government for six months.

According to project details, the structural work on supporting buildings, including the library, auditorium and museum, is nearly 95 per cent complete. However, the suspension of statue-related work has emerged as the biggest hurdle.

The initial contract price in 2018 was worth around Rs 763 crore to Rs 783 crore. Subsequent revisions and increases in raw material costs pushed the estimated expenditure to around Rs 1,089 crore. With the latest escalation, the overall project cost is expected to cross Rs 1,200 crore.

The memorial's design was also substantially revised. The statue's proposed height was increased from 250 feet to 350 feet, with a 100-foot pedestal, taking its total height to 450 feet.

Project's Long Political And Administrative History

The project has a long political and administrative history. The demand for handing over the defunct Indu Mill land for an Ambedkar memorial gained momentum between 2007 and 2011, with large-scale protests by Ambedkarite organisations.

In December 2012, the then UPA government, led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, gave in-principle approval for allotting 12 acres for the memorial. The formal land transfer agreement between the Centre, the National Textile Corporation and the Maharashtra government was signed in April 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the groundbreaking ceremony on October 11, 2015. The construction contract was awarded in 2018 following approval of the revised design.

The latest delay has once again brought the spotlight on the execution of the prestigious project, which holds immense significance for followers of Dr Ambedkar.

The statue, envisioned as a major landmark next to Chaityabhoomi, was expected to be ready this year. However, the pending cost revision and six-month halt in statue construction have pushed its completion further into the future.

Opposition Criticises Delay In Memorial Construction

Opposition leaders have criticised the delay. Anand Raj Ambedkar, grand-nephew of Dr Ambedkar, condemned the delay. He alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the project and questioned its handling of the funds allocated for it.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress state president, said, "The government is playing divide and rule in society. The government doesn't want to complete the project and is now showing reasons for it. If it was a proposal of rich persons, it would have been sanctioned."

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Bawankule said, "Though cost escalation has happened, the government will arrange money for the project, but the Indu Mill project will be completed by the Mahayuti government as soon as possible."

Political analysts say the government is facing financial problems. It is already burdened by schemes such as Ladki Bahin, the drought situation and the waiving of farmers' electricity bills.

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