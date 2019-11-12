Indira, Modi or Nehru – which PM's tenure saw most instances of President's rule?

President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation giving ascent to President’s rule in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended imposition of President's Rule in the state on Tuesday.

This is the third instance that President’s rule has been imposed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir were the other states that were under President’s rule after Modi came into power in 2014.

However, it is Indira Gandhi who infamously had the most number of President rule in her tenures. The Congress PM was in power from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 to October 1984. A total of 50 times President’s rule was imposed under her tenure.

The first non-Congress PM Morarji Desai follows Gandhi with President’s rule 16 times. 12 times President’s rule was imposed in the 10-year period of Manmohan Singh.

President’s rule has been imposed under P.V Narsimha Rao, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Charan Singh, Chandrasekhar and VP Singh for 11, 8, 6, 4, 5, 5 and 2 times respectively.

President’s rule was imposed once under Lal Bahadur Shastri and HD Deve Gowda.