 IndiGo Unveils New Coimbatore, Chennai, Vadodara Flights As NMIA Set To Begin Operations
The NMIA-Coimbatore flight no. 6E-0860 will depart at 9am and reach at 10.45am whereas the return flight no. 6E-0861 will depart at 11.15am and reach NMIA at 1.05pm. Similarly, the Chennai-NMIA flight 6E-0898 will depart at 6.10am and reach at 8.15am whereas the return flight no. 6E-0899 will depart at 7.40pm and reach Chennai at 9.35pm.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: IndiGo announced new direct routes and frequency additions from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which is scheduled to start its operations from December 25. The new routes include flights to Coimbatore, Chennai and Vadodara while the airline will increase frequency to North Goa.

NMIA to Begin Operations from December 25

Mumbai metropolitan region's second airport, NMIA, is set to start operations from December 25 and airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express have already announced their operations from the airport. IndiGo, which had announced flights to 10 destinations, has been pushing for expansion at the newly inaugurated airport and has already obtained the slots to land and take-off the first flights from the airport on its first day of operations.

On Saturday, the airline further announced the introduction of new routes from NMIA and expansion of frequency on one route. According to IndiGo, it will introduce daily flights between NMIA-Coimbatore and NMIA-Chennai from December 29 as well as 5x weekly flights between NMIA-Vadodara from December 30. Moreover, it will cater the NMIA-North Goa route with an added frequency of 5x weekly flights from December 26.

IndiGo Announces NMIA–Vadodara Flight Schedule

The NMIA-Vadodara flight no. 6E-0890 will depart at 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and reach at 4.05pm. The return flight will depart on the same days at 4.40pm and reach NMIA at 5.45pm.

The Goa-Navi Mumbai route will be operated on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the flight 6E-0647 departing at 2.15pm and reaching at 3.20pm. The return flight 6E-0646 will depart from NMIA at 12.45pm and reach Goa at 1.45pm.

“This reiterates NMIA’s role as a key airport complementing Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. As NMIA grows as a strategic aviation gateway, it is expected to support regional development and investment, in line with India’s vision of a connected and future-ready aviation network,” said a spokesperson of the airline.

