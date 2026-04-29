 IndiGo To Resume India-Doha Flights From May 1; Over 60 Weekly Services Across 7 Cities, Including Mumbai, Delhi | Check Schedule Here
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IndiGo To Resume India-Doha Flights From May 1; Over 60 Weekly Services Across 7 Cities, Including Mumbai, Delhi | Check Schedule Here

IndiGo will resume flights between India and Doha from May 1 after suspending services due to Middle East airspace restrictions. The airline will operate over 60 weekly flights connecting seven cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The move follows improved conditions and approvals, restoring connectivity via Doha, a key global transit hub.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
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In a major development, IndiGo has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Doha from May 1, after a temporary suspension due to airspace closures caused by geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

The airline is set to operate over 60 weekly flights connecting Doha with seven Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, and Kochi. According to the company's statement, these flight resumptions follow improved airspace conditions and approvals from relevant authorities.

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With this, passengers will again be able to travel seamlessly between India and Qatar. Notably, Doha serves as a key transit hub, allowing travellers to connect to several international destinations.

Check Detailed Flight Schedule Here

Bengaluru

Doha - Bengaluru (6E 1302) - Daily (20.30 – 3.15)

Bengaluru - Doha (6E 1301) - Daily (04.25 – 6.25)

Mumbai

Doha - Mumbai (6E 1306) - Daily (20.40 – 2.35)

Mumbai - Doha (6E 1303) - Daily (4.25 – 5.35)

Mumbai - Doha (6E 1341) - Daily (22.15 – 23.10)

Doha - Mumbai (6E 1342) - Daily (2.05 – 8.25)

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Kannur

Kannur - Doha (6E 1325) - Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat (16.10 – 17.55)

Doha - Kannur (6E 1326) - Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat (8.15 – 14.50)

Kochi

Kochi - Doha (6E 1323) - Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun (16.10 – 18.15)

Doha - Kochi (6E 1324) - Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun (8.00 – 14.55)

Delhi

Delhi - Doha (6E 1345) - Daily (15.55 – 17.50)

Doha - Delhi (6E 1308) - Daily (8.00 – 14.35)

Delhi - Doha (6E 1307) - Daily (21.30 – 23.35)

Doha - Delhi (6E 1346) - Daily (1.55 – 8.55)

Hyderabad

Hyderabad - Doha (6E 1315) - Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun | 15.40 – 17.35

Doha - Hyderabad (6E 1314) - Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun | 07.45 – 14.25

Doha - Hyderabad (6E 1316) - Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat (20.15 – 2.55)

Hyderabad - Doha (6E 1313) - Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun (4.15 – 6.10)

Chennai

Doha - Chennai (6E 1322) -Daily (19.40 – 2.40)

Chennai - Doha (6E 1321) - Daily (3.55 – 6.20)

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