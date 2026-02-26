IndiGo Passenger Pays For Window Seat, Finds It Missing After Boarding Mumbai-Udaipur Flight; See What Happened Next | VIDEO |

Mumbai: A video of a passenger travelling from Mumbai to Udaipur is going viral on social media after she discovered that her booked window seat on an IndiGo flight was missing. The woman, who had specifically paid for the window seat to enjoy the sunset during her journey to Udaipur, said she was surprised to find that the seat was not in place.

In a video shared on her official Instagram handle, the passenger, who works as a reporter with a private news channel, said, "My seat doesn’t have a seat." Though she did get her seat back, the airline explained to her that the seat had gotten wet during an earlier flight, so they had to remove it.

"I am in Mumbai flight going towards Udaipur, and I booked a window seat, specifically to watch the sunset, and now I am coming to know that my seat doesn't have a seat." Taken by surprise, she added, "I don't know what do I call this."

Later in the video, she also confirmed that her original seat was restored, as she said, "Got my seat back," and called the whole situation funny.

Meanwhile, just recently, a traveller booking a ticket with IndiGo was greeted with an unusual promotional message. Under a banner that read “Exciting offers for you,” a coupon titled FLYMORE displayed: “Congratulations! You saved Rs 0.0 by booking with #IndiGo directly.” Instead of being annoyed, the passenger chose humour. Sharing a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), he sarcastically thanked the airline for its “generosity." The budget carrier also responded and acknowledged the issue. It also requested the passenger’s contact details and PNR via direct message, stating they would investigate the matter.

