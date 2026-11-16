IndiGo Employee Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured In Gondia Forest; Police Probe Murder Angle, Detain Companion | X/@pjnewsofficial

Gondia: A 35-year-old IndiGo employee, who had travelled to Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with her young daughter, was found dead with severe injuries in a forest in Maharashtra’s Gondia district. Police have detained the man who accompanied her on an outing, after his account of an alleged attack by masked robbers reportedly raised several questions during the investigation.

Victim Was Visiting Family For Diwali

The deceased, identified as Varsha Turkar, worked at the IndiGo ticket counter at Pune Airport, as reported by NDTV. She had visited her maternal home in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district for the Diwali celebrations with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. She married in 2024, while her husband currently lives in Indore.

According to the report quoting police sources, Varsha left home around 4 pm on Saturday with her friend, Nitesh Agrawal, and went towards the banks of the Wainganga River. A few hours later, Agrawal informed her family that an incident had taken place.

Woman Found Critically Injured In Forest

When her relatives reached the Bondrani forest area near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, they found Varsha bleeding heavily. She was rushed to a Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead at around 7 pm.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Agrawal allegedly told cops that unidentified masked men had attacked the two and robbed them.

Police Question Companion's Robbery Account

However, his account raised suspicion among the police after they found that he had not suffered any injuries despite claiming to have been involved in the alleged attack. Cops also reportedly noticed inconsistencies in his statement and detained him for detailed questioning.

The Bondrani forest area, where the body was discovered, falls in Gondia district and is located close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border. Police are questioning relatives and examining the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Post-mortem Report Awaited

Cops are awaiting the post-mortem report to establish the exact cause of death. The alleged robbery, the possibility of murder and the identity of any other persons involved are being examined as the investigation continues.

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