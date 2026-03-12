India’s Youth Prioritise Animal Welfare: New Study Reveals Deep Empathy & Need For Reform | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a country where the bond between humans and animals is historically and spiritually profound, a new study has revealed that India’s youth are ready to turn cultural sentiment into concrete action. The India Karuna Collaborative (IKC), in partnership with global research firm YouGov, released a comprehensive report identifying young India’s attitudes to farmed animals, their welfare and plant-forward eating.

The study surveyed 3,010 respondents, aged 18–30 years, across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, providing a definitive look at how the next generation views the ethics of the plate. The survey established that a significant majority of young Indians recognise animal sentience, which is the ability to feel pain and experience emotions. However, the data reveal a hierarchy of empathy in the public imagination.

Interestingly, youth attributed higher levels of sentience to farmed animals (70%) and pets (67%) than to wild animals (55%) or fish (47%). Only 33% viewed insects as sentient. This recognition of farmed animal suffering serves as a critical foundation for the report's more surprising findings on consumer behaviour.

The report highlighted a significant gap between awareness and the reality of modern industrial farming. While roughly 50% of respondents are aware of the use of hormones, antibiotics, and the confinement of animals in small cages, many still cling to idealised versions of Indian agriculture. Around 44% believe dairy cows graze freely in open pastures, while 41% believe meat chickens are typically raised outdoors. Despite these misconceptions, the appetite for transparency is high, as 61% of respondents expressed a willingness to learn more about the actual conditions on factory farms.

The most striking takeaway for the private sector is the economic shift in the youth mindset. Animal welfare is no longer just a fringe concern but a purchasing driver. The survey highlighted that 54% of young Indians rate animal welfare as "very" or "extremely" important when buying products. About 69% of dairy consumers and over 50% of meat and egg consumers stated they are willing to pay a 10% premium for products that adhere to higher welfare standards. At the same time, 63% youth believe the animal welfare movement will grow significantly in the coming years.

As global conversations link industrial farming to climate change and public health risks, Indian youth are showing openness to dietary shifts. About 53% of survey respondents said they were open to replacing some or all of their animal protein with plant-based alternatives. However, the road to a plant-forward India has hurdles. The study identified three primary barriers to adoption: 34% fear nutritional deficiency, 32% cite taste, and 31% cite difficulty changing traditional family meal structures.

The IKC report provided a roadmap for policymakers and businesses to bridge the gap between empathy and action. It suggested the development and integration of welfare standards that meet the "5-freedom framework," which advocates for animals to be free from hunger, discomfort, pain, and fear, and to be able to express normal behaviour.

