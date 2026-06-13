India's First Tunnel Hood Technology Debuts On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train To Curb Pressure Waves And Noise |

Mumbai: In a first for India’s railway sector, tunnel hood technology is being introduced on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project to improve safety, comfort and environmental performance. The specially designed tunnel hoods are being installed at both ends of mountain tunnels along the high-speed rail corridor, marking the first use of such technology in the country.

Challenging Terrain

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train route passes through challenging terrain and includes seven mountain tunnels in Maharashtra and one in Gujarat. According to project officials, tunnel hoods act as a transition zone between open air and the tunnel, helping manage the sudden air pressure created when trains travelling at very high speeds enter and exit tunnels. Without such systems, strong pressure waves can generate loud booming noises and affect the surrounding environment.

A key feature of the tunnel hoods is the provision of pressure-relief openings or vents. These specially designed windows allow compressed air to escape gradually as the train enters the tunnel, reducing the intensity of pressure waves and ensuring smoother airflow. The technology is expected to minimise tunnel boom, lower noise levels for nearby communities and support the efficient operation of trains running at speeds of over 300 kmph.

Pressure-Relief Openings

Officials said tunnel hoods are widely used on high-speed rail networks across the world and form an important part of modern bullet train infrastructure. Their adoption on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor reflects the use of international engineering standards and advanced railway technology in India’s first bullet train project.

The development is significant as it not only improves passenger comfort and operational efficiency but also addresses environmental concerns associated with high-speed rail systems. With the project steadily progressing, the introduction of tunnel hoods highlights the growing focus on adopting global best practices in India's railway infrastructure.

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