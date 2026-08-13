India's First Neuro-Oncology Rehabilitation Centre Opens In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: India’s first dedicated neuro-oncology rehabilitation centre for patients with brain and spinal tumours was inaugurated in Parel on Thursday, offering specialised care to help survivors regain independence and return to normal daily life.

The ‘Amrit Sparsh’ Neuro-Oncology Rehabilitation Centre, jointly established by the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH), is expected to cater to around 2,000 patients annually. The initiative comes as ICS marks its 75th Platinum Jubilee year.

Neuro-oncology cases account for less than 2% of all cancer cases, according to ICS. However, patients with brain and spinal tumours can experience significant impairments even after successful treatment, including difficulties with movement, balance, speech, cognition, swallowing, sensory functions and routine activities. Around 75-80% of brain tumour cases are adults, for whom returning to normal life can remain a major challenge after treatment.

The centre will provide a multidisciplinary rehabilitation programme comprising physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, audiology and cognitive rehabilitation, along with training in activities of daily living. It also has advanced virtual sensory environments and a dedicated cognitive laboratory to address complex neurological challenges.

The programme follows a 360-degree approach, beginning as early as diagnosis and continuing through treatment and recovery. Psychosocial counselling, support groups, yoga and vocational rehabilitation will also be offered to help patients reintegrate into their families, workplaces and communities. For children, rehabilitation will focus on improving functional recovery and their chances of returning to school.

“Comprehensive cancer care extends beyond the treatment of the disease to restoring function, independence and quality of life,” said Dr Laskar, Director Academics, Tata Memorial Centre, adding that the collaboration would create a structured rehabilitation pathway tailored to individual needs.

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Dr Purna Kurkure, Joint Hon Secretary and Joint Managing Trustee, ICS, said, “For decades, ICS has stood beside patients and survivors through every stage of their journey. With this dedicated neuro-oncology facility, we are addressing the complex, hidden challenges of neurological recovery. Together with Tata Memorial Hospital, we are redefining survivorship and giving patients back their dignity and daily lives.”

Rehabilitation services will be free for underprivileged patients and heavily subsidised for others.

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