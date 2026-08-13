'Congress Will Protect Constitutional Rights Of Minorities,' Says MPCC Chief | File Pic

Mumbai: A delegation of Christian representatives met Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshavardhan Sakpal at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday to raise concerns over Maharashtra’s new freedom of religion laws, the application of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) provisions, interfaith marriages and the protection of minority rights.

Sakpal assured the delegation Christian that the Congress will stand by minorities in protecting their constitutional and legal rights. The meeting was coordinated by MPCC general secretary Jojo Thomas.

The representatives said they did not oppose legal action against forced or fraudulent religious conversions, but maintained that the provisions of the new law should not be misused to target innocent individuals or institutions.

Thomas said laws should not be used as “weapons” against innocent people and stressed the need to protect constitutional rights. He pointed to Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion.

Sakpal said constitutional rights must be equally available to all citizens, irrespective of their faith. He assured the delegation that the Congress would continue to support minority communities in protecting their legal rights.

He also emphasised the party’s commitment to safeguarding secularism and maintaining religious harmony in Maharashtra.

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