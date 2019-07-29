India's first Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train to be customised for heat, dust

Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train is set to get some key technical changes, as India is working with Japan to make bullet trains which can handle extreme heat and high levels of pollution.

According to the Hindustan Times, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), which is executing the project linking the capitals of Maharashtra and Gujarat, believes the trains will have to be customised for Indian conditions so that they don’t break down due to heat and dust. Achal Khare, managing director of NHSRCL, told Hindustan Times, “The trains that run in Japan are built to handle the outside temperature of up to 35 degrees Celsius. But here in India, and especially the section it will run in Maharashtra, the outside temperature can cross even 50 degrees. So, we will need some modifications for that.” Even special provisions are also being made to combat dust.

India's first bullet train which will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from 2023 has been facing many hurdles. When completed, it will connect the cities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and India's economic hub Mumbai. It will be India's first high-speed rail line. Construction of the corridor began in August 2018 with the acquisition of land for the Sabarmati terminus, and the project is scheduled to be completed by December 2023. Most of the corridor will be elevated, except for a 21 km underground tunnel between Thane and Virar, of which 7 km will be undersea. The undersea tunnel was chosen to avoid damaging the thick vegetation present in the area. The corridor will begin at the underground station in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, and then traverse 21 km underground before emerging above ground at Thane.

Sushma Gaur, spokesperson for NHSRCL told the Hindustan Times, “Keeping in view the environmental conditions in India, the air conditioners, blowers, and other important equipment fitted in the high speed trains will have dust filters. These filters will be like a fine mesh as commonly used in air-conditioning units. The dust filters installed will work as a barrier and stop the dust entering inside the trains; this will help maintain ambient air quality inside the trains. They will also safeguard the equipment from harmful dust mites and other pollutants.”

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The cost includes interest during construction and import duties. Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) agreed to fund 81% of the total project cost Rs 88,087 crore, through a 50-year loan at an interest rate of 0.1% with a moratorium on repayments up to 15 years and the remaining cost will be borne by the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat. 20% of the components used on the corridor will be supplied by Japan, and manufactured in India.

The line will have 12 stations. Proposed stations are Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad, Sabarmati. High speed rail stations will be constructed either above or next to existing railway stations to provide transfer with the Indian Railways network.