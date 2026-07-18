India's First AI-Powered Virtual Studio 'Mixxi' Launches In Mumbai To Transform Digital Content Creation | File photo

Mumbai: The inauguration ceremony of the state-of-the-art virtual studio of 'Mixxi', an artificial intelligence (AI) based creator app, the first of its kind in India, which is set to give a new direction to technology and innovation in the entertainment sector, was held at Andheri (West) on Saturday.

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The studio was inaugurated by Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary and Director General of Information and public relations, government of Maharashtra. Prominent amongst those present were Ajay Madhok, Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mixxi Studios, Arjun Madhok, Co-Founder & Head of Creator Ecosystem, Mixxi Studios, Durga Jasraj, Hindustani classical singer & Co-founder of the Pandit Jasraj Foundation, Sherrin Varghese, Studio Head & Virtual Production Supervisor, Mixxi Studios and Show runner & Director Supavitra Babul.

The Mixxi app is a specialized AI-first mobile application, with the help of which any ordinary user can transform their imaginative concepts into an excellent video without any physical limitations.

The app functioning is very simple. The creator, logs in to the app, selects a song, selects his choice of styling, choreography, and the virtual world, and the ‘Mixxi’ is generated by AI on the creator’s phone. Although it has currently started with music videos, it will be expanded to film clips and short stories in the near future.

To popularize the app, a five-week live competition called 'Mixxi Rising' was also announced. In this competition, creators from across the country will first create ‘Mixxis’ on the app, then compete against each other daily for cash prizes. The episodes will be streamed on the app, twice a week. Audiences can vote in the app, for their favourite Mixxi and help creators win. The winners of each week, have a chance to compete in the grand finale of this competition to be held in Mumbai at the end of August. They get an opportunity to walk the red carpet, and perform on stage to an audience of celebrities from Bollywood, influencers & other popular creators. This fusion of art and artificial intelligence is set to bring about a new revolution in the Indian digital entertainment sector.

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After the inauguration, Singh took a tour of the virtual studio. Singh said, “The AI-based creator app, Mixxi is a very innovative concept. Ajay Madhok has made active efforts to bring this idea to fruition. He has implemented similar creative concepts during his professional career in the United States as well. He brings a vast knowledge of advanced technology which is very essential to building AI ecosystems in India.”

Ajay Madhok said “India has become the first and most crucial market for this Mixxi platform, which has been developed by the parent company 'Celerity Studios'. We chose to launch this platform and our studio, first in Mumbai because this is where the music is, where the creators are, and where the audience is.