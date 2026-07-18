Salman Khan Inaugurates SRA IT Server Room, Hands Over House Keys To 50+ Slum Rehabilitation Beneficiaries In Mumbai | Video | X / PTI

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid a goodwill visit to the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Mumbai, on Friday night.

On the occasion, Salman Khan inaugurated the SRA's modern Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room).

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The facility reportedly has been established to make digital governance more efficient, secure, and effective, and is expected to give a significant boost to the SRA's e-governance initiatives.

The actor also distributed house keys to beneficiaries who were seen smiling ear to ear.

Salman also unveiled the SRA Coffee Table Book, which documents the authority's functioning, successful rehabilitation stories, various development projects, and the institution's significant achievements.

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The publication is expected to serve as an important reference showcasing the SRA's work to citizens, stakeholders, and people from different sectors.

Salman Khan's visit highlighted the Maharashtra Government's commitment to strengthening the slum rehabilitation mission through modern, transparent, and people-centric governance.

During his visit, Salman was also briefed on the SRA's various initiatives and expressed satisfaction with the organization's work.

In the presence of SRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, Salman Khan also handed over the keys to permanent homes to more than 50 slum rehabilitation beneficiaries.

Talking about Salman Khan, he has long been associated with philanthropic initiatives, supporting causes related to healthcare, education, child welfare and assistance for the underprivileged.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi: May war rest in peace. The actor also has many other projects in the pipeline, with official announcements expected in the coming months.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)