 Indian Tricolour Flutters At 12,500 Ft: Trekkers Mark Republic Day At Uttarakhand's Kedarkantha Peak
In a display of endurance and patriotism, 12 trekkers from across India unfurled the Tricolour at the 12,500-ft Kedarkantha peak in Uttarakhand, braving sub-zero temperatures and harsh winds. Led by mountaineer Vaibhav Aiwale, the team included an 11-year-old who hoisted the flag, marking 150 years of “Vande Mataram” with discipline and patriotism.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Indian Tricolour Flutters At 12,500 Ft: Trekkers Mark Republic Day At Uttarakhand's Kedarkantha Peak

Mumbai: In a display of endurance and patriotism ahead of Republic Day on January 26, a group of trekkers from across India unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans of “Vande Mataram” at the 12,500-ft Kedarkantha peak in Uttarakhand on January 19 at 7.50 am, braving extreme cold and harsh winds.

The Mumbai contingent played a pivotal role in this inspiring expedition, led by international mountaineer and guide Vaibhav Aiwale, 42. The team from Maharashtra included Amit Chavhan, 42, Reshma Chavhan, 34, Purvanka Vetoskar, 31, and the youngest member, 11-year-old Hridya Chavhan. Under Aiwale’s expert guidance, young Hridya emerged as a true inspiration by successfully completing the demanding climb and hoisting the national flag at the summit amid extreme weather conditions.

Following the Flag Code of India, the team respectfully displayed 76 Indian national flags in a disciplined manner as part of the Republic Day tribute, ensuring the dignity and honour of the Tricolour were strictly maintained. The three-day trek began from Sankhari village, situated at 6,400 ft. On Day 1, the team covered 5.5 km to reach Juda Ka Talab at around 9,100 ft.

Despite temperatures ranging between minus 8 and minus 10 degrees Celsius, slippery trails and steep climbs, the trekkers successfully reached the summit. A total of 12 trekkers from across the country participated in the expedition, including five from Jaipur, one from Surat, one from Assam and five from Maharashtra.

