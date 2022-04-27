Indian Railways to run 968 summer-special trains

If you are planning a vacation trip during the summer, here is some good news for you. Keeping in mind the heavy rush and long waiting list on the regular trains, 968 special train services are being run by the Central and Western Railway for the various destinations of the country including 574 trips by CR and 394 trips of special train services by WR.

"Central Railway has already announced running of 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during April to June 2022," said an official of CR.

The special trains include 126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town and Rewa; 6 summer specials between Dadar and Madgaon; 282 summer specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Thivim; 18 summer specials between Panvel and Karmali; 20 summer specials between Nagpur and Madgaon; 100 summer specials between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central; 20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji and 2 summer specials between Latur and Bidar.

"Bookings for all these summer specials are already open. Passengers are requested to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings and halts" further added officials of CR.

Similarly, as of the date, 21 pairs of Summer Special trains with more than 394 trips have been notified by WR to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers.

"Out of these, 11 pairs of trains will cater to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are four pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond. Four pairs of trains are run to Rajasthan, while two trains are run to the South. To cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, five pairs of originating special trains are being run, while four pairs of originating trains are run from other Gujarat stations such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Okha," said an official of WR.

In addition to this, "three pairs of festival special trains have been extended, out of which two pairs of trains will cater to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while one will cater to Jabalpur. Also, the waiting list of the trains is being monitored daily on a real-time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush," the official added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 07:59 PM IST