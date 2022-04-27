Railways appeal to passengers not to misuse Alarm Chain Pulling

Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purpose only. Of late it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc.

The act of ACP in train not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains that run behind it. In a suburban system like Mumbai Division, this results in late running of Mail / Express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality. Further the misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers.

Central Railway Mumbai Division is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents. It registered 157 cases of unreasonable ACP cases for the period 1.4.2022 to 20.4.2022. Out of these, about 108 passengers have been prosecuted and an amount of Rs.47,200/- have been realized as penalty.

Railways appeals to the passengers not to resort to ACP for unnecessary / frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing the rest of travellers. Resorting to ACP in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:48 PM IST