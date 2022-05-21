Indian Railways to extend run of summer special trains between Mumbai-Rewa and Pune-Jabalpur

Railways will extend the run of summer special trains between Mumbai-Rewa and Pune-Jabalpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as follows:

02188 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Rewa special notified to run upto July 1, 2022 on every Friday is now extended to run till July 29, 2022.

02187 Rewa- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special notified to run upto June 30, 2022 on every Thursday is now extended to run till July 28, 2022.

02131 Pune-Jabalpur Superfast special notified to run upto June 27, 2022 on every Monday is now extended to run till August 15, 2022.

02132 Jabalpur-Pune Superfast special notified to run upto June 26, 2022 on every Sunday is now extended to run till August 14, 2022.

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts.

Reservation: Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 02188 and 02131 on special charges will open from today May 5, 2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:12 PM IST