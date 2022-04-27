Indian Railways restore provision of linen in 25 pairs of trains; Check full list here

For the comfort and convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has withdrawn the restriction on the supply of linen, blankets and curtains in trains. The restriction was earlier imposed in view of the Covid pandemic and due to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of passengers by trains.

Implementing the recent decision to withdraw the restriction, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen in 25 pairs of trains.

"It is being informed that the supply of linen (bed sheets, blankets, etc.) is being done in a phased manner to ensure the proper quality of linen as a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured. Railways are working overtime to bring the service back to 100 per cent" said an official of WR.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway has given the list of the trains that will provide linen services from now on:

Train No. 12951/12952 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August

Kranti Rajdhani Express

Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar AC Duranto Express

Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore AC Duranto Express

Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express

Train No. 12925/12926 Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Paschim Express

Train No. 12902/12901 Ahmedabad – Dadar Gujarat Mail Express

Train No. 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani

Train No. 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

Train No. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Mahamana Express

Train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Mahamana Express

Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund SF Express

Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express

Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express

Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express

Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express

Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express

Train No. 19343 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express

Train No. 19344 Chhindwara – Indore Penchvalley Express

Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express

Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express

Train No. 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express

Train No. 19579/19580 Rajkot – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express

Train No. 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa SF Express

Train No. 12462/12461 Jodhpur – Delhi Mandore Express

