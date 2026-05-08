Indian Railways Regularises Weekly Special Trains Between Pandharpur And Tirupati As Permanent Service from May 16-17 | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major relief for pilgrims and regular passengers, Indian Railways has decided to regularise the weekly special train services between Pandharpur and Tirupati following sustained passenger demand. The services, currently operated as special trains, will now run as regular weekly trains with new train numbers from May 16 and 17, 2026.

Train 17437 departs Tirupati Saturday 4 pm, reaches Pandharpur Sunday 7 pm

According to Central Railway, Train No. 07012 Tirupati–Pandharpur Weekly Special will now operate as Train No. 17437 Tirupati–Pandharpur Weekly from May 16. Similarly, Train No. 07032 Pandharpur–Tirupati Weekly Special will be regularised as Train No. 17438 Pandharpur–Tirupati Weekly from May 17. Railway officials said the move will improve passenger convenience and ensure continuity of services on one of the important pilgrimage corridors connecting devotees of Lord Vitthal and Lord Venkateswara.

Train No. 17437 will depart Tirupati at 4 pm every Saturday and reach Pandharpur at 7 pm the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 17438 will leave Pandharpur at 8 pm every Sunday and arrive at Tirupati at 11:30 pm the following day. The train will halt at major stations including Kurduvadi, Barshi Town, Latur, Bidar, Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Kurnool City and Renigunta, benefiting passengers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The 24-coach train will include AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general class coaches. Railway authorities said reservations will be available through computerised reservation centres and IRCTC, while unreserved tickets can also be booked through station counters and the RailOne App.

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