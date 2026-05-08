Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders War-Footing Water Conservation Works Under Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 Amid El Nino Threat |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to complete water conservation works and projects under the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 on a war footing in view of the possible impact of El Niño. During a review meeting of the Soil and Water Conservation Department at the official residence Varsha in Mumbai, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to prioritise works in areas where groundwater levels have declined and take measures to improve groundwater recharge and availability.

State-level plans to be approved before May 15 for faster execution

Chairing a review meeting, Fadnavis instructed officials to ensure that state-level plans under the Jalyukt Shivar campaign are approved before May 15 and revised district-level plans are immediately implemented to accelerate pending works.

The Chief Minister said groundwater recharge has become crucial in the backdrop of El Niño conditions and asked the department to focus on repair and restoration works in villages already included under Jalyukt Shivar 2.0. He also directed officials to take up additional works outside selected villages based on priority.

CM directs repair works in existing Jalyukt Shivar 2.0 villages

Fadnavis said the Centre’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative gives special emphasis to water conservation and the state should maximise benefits from central schemes to strengthen watershed and irrigation infrastructure. He also suggested bamboo plantation along deepened streams and nullahs to prevent silt accumulation after desilting works.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to complete restoration works of traditional Malgujari lakes in Vidarbha before the onset of monsoon in June. He further said he would personally meet Union ministers to secure additional funds under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana.

Read Also ED Arrests Three GamezKraft Founders In Money Laundering Case Linked To RummyCulture And Online...

Bamboo plantation along streams to prevent silt accumulation

According to department officials, over 1.44 lakh works have been sanctioned under Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 so far, of which more than 1.10 lakh projects have already been completed, while the remaining works are in progress.

Officials also informed the meeting that priority works are being undertaken in villages affected by falling groundwater levels and tanker shortages. Under the ‘Galmukt Dharan-Galyukt Shivar’ initiative, nearly 477 lakh cubic metres of silt has been removed from 1,435 water bodies this year, helping restore water storage capacity and improve soil fertility across more than 73,000 acres of land.

The department said geo-tagging of 22,000 completed works under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana has been completed, while 57 Amrit Sarovars are being developed across the state, with 31 expected to be completed before June 15.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/