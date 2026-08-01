Indian Railways Approves Daily CSMT–Sawantwadi Road Express, Boosting Mumbai-Konkan Rail Connectivity | X

Mumbai: In a major relief for passengers travelling to the Konkan region, Indian Railways has approved a new daily Express train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Sawantwadi Road. The 510-km service, to run as Train No. 15087/15088, will strengthen rail connectivity between Mumbai and southern Konkan, offering a direct travel option for thousands of passengers. The train will connect key stations including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road, improving access across Maharashtra's coastal belt.

22-Station Route to Benefit Passengers and Tourists

The daily Express will stop at 22 stations en route, including Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Sindhudurg and Kudal. The new service is expected to benefit tourists visiting the Konkan coast, students travelling for education, daily commuters, traders and people travelling for employment or family reasons. It will also provide an additional rail option on one of Maharashtra's busiest long-distance corridors.

Railway officials said the new train reflects Indian Railways' focus on improving passenger connectivity and meeting the growing demand for rail travel in the Konkan region. The service is also expected to support local businesses and tourism by making travel easier and more convenient between Mumbai and several important towns in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The approval of the new daily Express is expected to bring significant relief to passengers who have long demanded improved rail connectivity between Mumbai and southern Konkan. Operational details, including the date of commencement and timetable, are expected to be announced separately by the Railways.

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